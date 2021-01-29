On Friday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he was approving the reopening of indoor dining in New York City, effective February 14. Indoor dining has been closed in New York City since December 14.

Restaurants will only be allowed to serve people at a 25% capacity

Cuomo’s announcement came after the statewide test positivity rate dropped to 4.65 percent. According to an article in the New York Daily News, Gov. is not ready to lift a 10 p.m. curfew that applies statewide to establishments that serve alcohol.