The recently concluded month of October saw a sharp increase in the number of new cases reported across the state. As of October 31, Florida had reported 802,547 cases since the pandemic started, adding 93,403 new cases in the 31-days in October.

As of Monday, November 2, the State had 812,063 cases, adding 4,429 cases per day over the previous 7 days (Oct 26 to Nov 1).

From Oct 19 to Oct 25, the state reported 3,357 cases per day, a 32 percent increase in the number of new statewide coronavirus cases.

Miami-Dade County reported 187,757 cases Monday.

During October, the county fared better than the state, with the number of new cases increasing 9 percent, adding 14,697 new cases.

However, with the 7-day period ending Sunday, Nov 1, Dade saw the number of new Covid cases reported per day jump by 38 percent (739 per day compared to 533)

According to Miami-Dade’s New Normal dashboard, on Monday the positivity rate was 6.18 percent, compared to a 14-day average of 4.95 percent.

During the month of October, (Oct 3 to Oct 31) there were a total of 100 new cases reported in the island’s 33149 zip code, closing October with 713 cases.

On Monday, the state reported 729 total cases on the island.

Coronavirus in the State of Florida

- Total number of cases as of Nov 2 – 812,063

- Number of new cases reported Monday – 2,709

- Monday’s positivity rate: 6.47%

Coronavirus in South Florida

Miami-Dade County

- Total number of cases as of Nov 2 – 187,757

- Number of new cases reported Monday – 578

- Monday’s positivity rate: 6.18%

Broward County

- Total number of cases as of Nov 2 – 87,456

- Number of new cases reported Monday – 314

- Monday’s positivity rate: 5.85%

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases as of Nov 2 – 53,151

- Number of new cases reported Monday – 214

- Monday’s positivity rate: 6.15%

Key Biscayne / 33149

- Total number of cases as of Nov 2 – 729

- Number of new cases reported Monday – 16