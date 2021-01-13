On Wednesday, researchers in Ohio said they have discovered two new variants of the coronavirus that likely originated in the U.S.

One – dubbed the “Columbus Strain” – has, within a three-week timeframe, starting in late December, rapidly become the dominant strain in the Ohio’s state capital.

According to a CNBC report, these new U.S. mutations appear to make the virus more contagious. Researchers say it does not appear the vaccines will be less effective against them at the moment.

The “Columbus strain” include three other gene mutations that haven’t been seen together in SARS-CoV-2. “This new Columbus strain has the same genetic backbone as earlier cases we’ve studied, but these three mutations represent a significant evolution,” Dr. Dan Jones, vice chair of the division of molecular pathology at Ohio State and lead author of the study, said in a statement.

“We know this shift didn’t come from the U.K. or South African branches of the virus,” adding that while is too early, researchers believe the “Columbus Strain” is likely to be more contagious just based on how quickly it’s spread over the past few weeks, reported CNBC.

