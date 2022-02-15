As the death toll from COVID-19 cases approaches 10,000 in Miami-Dade County, there are signs of hope. The latest statistical data show that the pandemic is on a downward slope.

According to one of the leading health experts in Miami-Dade County, the “peak” from the latest omicron surge is over — at least in the Miami area.

“Absolutely, we’ve come down very nicely,” said Dr. Hany Atallah, Chief Medical Officer of Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital, in an interview with the Islander News on Friday. “With the exception of some incidental infections, it’s been very reassuring.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, as early as Dec. 22, in the wake of the omicron spread, had urged the community to get their vaccines and boosters — and they responded.

As of Friday, 82.92% of Miami-Dade’s eligible population of some 2.7 million have been “fully vaccinated,” with at least two vaccines, a percentage higher than all Florida counties except Sumter (86.37%), which has a population of 120,999.

“We have done so well by following common sense measures,” she said in a news conference. “We know that getting vaccinated and getting boosted is the single-most important thing we can do to protect us and our loved ones,” pointing out data showing that the booster significantly increases antibodies that fight omicron.

A statistical analysis by Islander News over a 50-day period, ending last Friday, shows a remarkable decline in reported cases in Miami-Dade County, although two strains of the “stealth” omicron variant recently surfaced here, following two cases in the Tampa area.

“Every infection is concerning ... it shows we haven’t quite beat this thing,” Dr. Atallah said. “It’s obviously concerning every time a new variant is discovered, or projections (of others). It’s like we’re flying this plane as we build it ... we’ll just have to wait and see.”

The sub-variant BA.2, known as the “stealth” omicron, has been detected in 57 countries and nearly 30 U.S. states, and is considered perhaps even more infectious based on recent worldwide data. It was first detected in Denmark in December.

“I’m a believer in doing what works (wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing) — let’s get everyone vaccinated first,” Dr. Atallah said.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 42.4% of eligible people — about 27% of the total population — are fully vaccinated with a booster.

Statistical data show, however, that even being fully vaccinated with a booster didn’t prevent breakthrough cases. A total of 104 of Miami-Dade’s 1,398 new cases (.074) fell into that category over a recent 15-day period ending Feb. 7. Over the previous 15-day span, 176 of 3,292 total cases were reported by those with a booster (.053).

“Not lots of vaccines are 100% effective,” explained Dr. Atallah, “but the vaccines do reduce the severity of illness and death rates — and it works. But a lot of things in this world are not 100%.”

The good news is that on two recent days, Feb. 5-6, there was just one case in Miami-Dade of a fully vaccinated person infected by COVID, the lowest reading since Jan. 3.

Of course, those who were unvaccinated accounted for the majority of new cases. A total of 987 were reported over the recent 15-day period, making up 70.6% of all cases. Over the previous 15-day span, there were 2,567 such cases, or 77.95% of all cases.

That’s where the biggest challenge lies for medical professionals such as Dr. Atallah.

“Convincing everyone to get vaccinated,” he said. “(Those who are not vaccinated) are the predominant number of people who fill the hospital. The number of people in the hospital who are vaccinated is relatively small and most get to go home (right away). All our concern (remains) is to convince everyone to get their vaccines.”

The best news in that category was that the last time more than 100 non-vaccinated persons in the county were reported with COVID in one day was back on Jan. 24 (103). Just 34 were reported Wednesday — the lowest number this year. In comparison, there were 256 non-vaccinated cases on Jan. 1.

Overall, case numbers in Miami-Dade have fallen this year, going as high as a one-day total of 371 on Jan. 10 to as low as 50 on Feb. 5.

A closer look at Miami-Dade County’s Daily Demographics Report using information supplied from the Florida Department of Health shows, in part, that steep declines in youth cases and senior cases are revealed across the board.

For example:

- In the 0-4 age group, there were 77 reported cases over the recent 15-day period ending Feb. 7, but there were 205 cases during the previous 15-day span.

- In the 5-11 age group, there have been nine cases reported over the recent 15-day period ending Feb. 7, but 30 reported cases over the previous 15-day span.

- In the 12-19 age group, 33 cases were reported over the recent 15-day period, as compared to 74 over the previous 15 days.

Overall, in the under-12 category, 86 cases were reported in the 15-day period (40 of those over the last 10 days) ending Feb. 7, while 235 cases were reported in the previous 15 days. The 86 cases represent just .0615 of the county’s 1,398 total cases being reported over the recent 15-day span (318 of those in the last five days).

- In the 65-88 age group, in which the most cases have been noted in the county, just 26 persons were reported with new cases, as compared to 114 back on Jan. 1.

Since March of 2020, there have been 1.16 million total cases reported in Miami-Dade County along with 9,989 related deaths, including the staggering 238 related deaths reported on Wednesday alone.

But that latest statistic wasn’t a complete surprise to Dr. Atallah.

“The deaths tend to lag behind the peak, so it’s not real surprising,” he said, regarding the timing of the reported deaths. “People are dying when everyone gets infected (at one time) ... the hospital does so much (to try and help them), but then that person can’t recover ...”

The county is at a seven-day 13% positivity rate, down 1% from each of the past two weeks, and lower than the state’s overall 18% rate last week. Total cases in Miami-Dade last week were 16,208 — down from 23,019 a week ago.

High-risk areas of travel

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s list of high-risk travel areas in the world has recently expanded to nearly 135 locations. The “very high risk” Level 4 category includes Cuba, Brazil, the Bahamas, Mexico, Canada, Panama and Costa Rica.

As far as travel is concerned, the CDC does not include the U.S. on its list of advisories, but it was color-coded as a Level 4 risk on its Feb. 7 tracing map.

You can search for any country — although some, such as Puerto Rico, have yet to be placed in any category — by going to: wwwnc.cdc.gov and typing the area.

Dr. Atallah said caution is key when it comes to choosing a destination.

“You have to weigh the risks and benefits where you’re going,” he said. “Obviously, there’s talk of behavioral health associated (with the pandemic), and as someone who believes strongly in family — that it’s important to see their families for wellness — prolonging one’s time away is not how we’re built.”

He said before departing to a country, however, make sure you are vaccinated.

“It has to be a balance. If it’s a trip just for pleasure to a high-risk country, maybe save it for another day.”