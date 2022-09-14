Omicron booster shots now available, what to know

With both the Centers for Disease Control (C.D.C. and Food Administration (F.D.A.) having approved the new COVID-19 booster shots, health officials are recommending that Americans gets vaccinated again.

The initiative comes ahead of the fall and winter seasons, when infections are likely to surge.

While many are ready to receive the booster shots, questions remain.

When will the booster be available?

The Omicron booster is now available in South Florida, and pharmacies like Winn Dixie, Walgreens, CVS and Publix are opening appointments online at specific locations.

In South Florida, all boosters being given out are the new shots. Visit https://www.vaccines.gov/ to find a site near you.

Am I eligible to get the booster?

According to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the Pfizer-BioNTech booster has been approved for those over 12 years old, and Moderna’s shot will be available for adults 18 and older.

Should I get a regular booster or the Omicron booster?

Now officially, the “new” bivalent - boosters have completely replaced other COVID-19 vaccines. The only previously-released vaccines people can get are their two primary vaccination doses, which were released in late 2020.

What about children under 12?

As of now, children under the age of 12 are not cleared to receive the bivalent - meaning that they target both the original Covid strain and omicron’s BA.5 subvariant - booster. Those over the age of 5 will be administered the previously-released booster instead.

Can pregnant people get a booster?

Yes. The CDC recommends the vaccine to people who are “pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or might become pregnant in the future.”

Additionally, they recommend children 6 months and older get COVID-19 vaccines, even if their pregnant parent got immunized or infected before or during their pregnancy.

Pfizer vs. Moderna booster: which one should i get ?

As of now, there is no difference between the vaccines, they are just manufactured by different companies.

The feds approved Pfizer’s updated booster for people ages 12 and older, and Moderna’s updated shot for people ages 18 and older.

How long should I wait to get the booster?

According to the New York Times, last Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (F.D.A.) said that individuals should at least hit the two-month mark since their last vaccine dose to book an appointment for their updated booster shot.

How long should I wait if I got COVID?

Individuals who have gotten infected with COVID-19 are recommended by the CDC to wait at least three months before getting any booster shot, including this new one.

However, the CDC and other immunologists said that waiting closer to five or six months after your most recent vaccine or infection would make your response to the vaccine more effective.

Experts agree the most consistent minimum waiting period is two months, but leave it in the hands of each individual, depending on their degree of risk. At the very least, immunocompromised individuals and adults who are 50 years old and up are recommended to wait no less than five months after getting a dose or an infection.

Most scientists are suggesting people get their boosters as soon as they are eligible. Since COVID-19 is being transmitted all year long, any time spent waiting to receive the shot puts you at risk for infection.

Why should I get the booster?

Extensive evidence points to the new vaccine’s particular strength as a shot that provides immunity from the original COVID-19 strain, as well as the now-prevalent Omicron subvariant.

As a “bivalent” vaccine, it is “half original strain, and half Omicron BA.4, BA.5,” according to Dr. Sandra Fryhofer, chair of the American Medical Association (AMA) Board of Trustees.

For any individual who is not over the age of 50 and/or immunocompromised, getting a booster means taking a necessary step to make sure your neighbors, friends, and family members are protected. Ultimately, vaccination prevents widespread infection, protecting both those who are more vulnerable and those who aren’t.

Does this booster work?

Studies point to yes. The previous bivalent vaccines have been tested, and scientists have human data with beta and Omicron bivalent shots. However, human studies focused on BA.1, a strain that is not circulating anymore. The new booster targets the BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein, but Dr. Fryhofer says that “changing the strains for a vaccine that’s already been studied is now new. We do this for the flu vaccine every year. F.D.A. allows changes in flu vaccine as the flu virus evolves without requiring a full efficacy trial. This is the same type [of] thing.”

So do we know if this booster will work? No one’s completely sure. In an interview with the New York Times, Dr. Pablo Sánchez, a professor of pediatrics at Ohio State University and member of the C.D.C. panel, said he was having trouble making “a recommendation for a vaccine that has not been studied in humans,” since the human studies have not been concluded yet.

However, the extensive evidence of the vaccines that precede this one give us a good indication of how efficient it will be. Small updates to previously-studied vaccines does not mean the new shots are entirely unreliable. What we know is that primary vaccination and boosters are increasing people’s immunity to COVID-19 and its strains, and saving thousands of lives every day.

“Omicron is more transmissible. Our current vaccines don't work as well against it. Neither do many monoclonal antibody treatments. And that's why this new bivalent Omicron-specific booster is so important,” Dr. Fryhofer said.

Should I get the booster at the same time as my flu shot?

Experts say yes. The C.D.C. is encouraging this as the flu season has now become a flu and COVID, primarily Omicron, season. Other vaccines can be administered along with the booster, however there are a couple of things to consider.

Individuals getting a booster are recommended against getting another reactogenic (causing noticeable side effects) vaccine dose, such as the shingles vaccine. Additionally, the monkeypox vaccine should not be administered at the same time as the COVID-19 booster.

Individuals who have gotten an ACAM2000 or JYNNEOS vaccine are recommended to wait four weeks after their dose to receive a COVID booster shot, according to the CDC. However, the same does not apply for people who have gotten a booster and were exposed to monkeypox afterwards. In that case, the monkeypox vaccine should be administered as soon as possible.

Will more boosters be released in the future?

With the way this pandemic has gone, it is nearly impossible to predict the way things will progress. According to experts, the coronavirus will have the final answer to this question. If the virus mutates in such a way that a booster is needed, experts will likely work on a new booster. As of now, the bivalent booster is the most up-to-date shot people should be receiving.