The Biden administration is moving to bolster the number of people who can administer COVID-19 vaccines by making it easier for retired doctors and nurses to give those shots.

The federal government also will allow current doctors and nurses to administer vaccines in states other than where they are licensed.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will make those changes through a declaration under the Public Readiness and Preparedness Act, which provides immunity from liability under emergency circumstances.

The changes are the latest in a flurry of actions that the new president and federal health officials have taken in the initial days of the Biden administration as they move to vaccinate 100 million Americans in the new administration’s first 100 days.

Of the more than 47.2 million doses that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says have been delivered, only 24.6 million have been administered so far. As of Wednesday, more than 20 million people have gotten their first doses, and roughly 3.8 million have gotten both doses, according CDC data.

According to Florida's Health Department, as of Wednesday, Florida had administered 1,697,482 vaccines, with only 12 percent – 203,846 having received the full two-dose series.

As part of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Seniors First campaign, where Floridians 65+ get priority, 58 percent of the vaccines – 986,482 – have gone into arms of those over 65 years old or older.

As of Wednesday, Miami-Dade County had administered 161,868 vaccines, with 30,127 county residents having received the full two-dose series.

On Tuesday, 5,351 Dade residents were vaccinated.

