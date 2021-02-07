U.K. Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said there are already 4,000 variants of COVID-19 around the globe, but vaccines should work to prevent infection.

According to CBS News, Zahawi said that vaccines currently being rolled out should be effective against the evolution of the virus. Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Oxford-AstraZeneca – approved for use in England - are already looking into ways to improve the vaccine to ensure it remains effective.

Of the thousands of strains, only few have been deemed as more infectious, such as the U.K variant. Pfizer recently released lab data that showed evidence that its vaccine can prevent symptoms from the new variant from England.

Scientists say there are no changes in how the vast majority of the mutated versions of the virus affect people or how easily they're transmitted. However, a few — including variants first detected in the U.K., South Africa and Brazil — have been deemed more infectious.

