On Wednesday, Florida’s Health Department updated the number of Floridians who have received the vaccine. According to the data, over 700,000 people (707,478) have been vaccinated, with 61,151 having completed the series, meaning they have received both doses of the vaccine.

Of this total, more than half – 55.77 percent or 394,540 have gone to those Governor Ron DeSantis has made a priority, people over 65 years old.

On Tuesday, January 12, there were 7,783 people vaccinated in Miami-Dade County, the second highest total for a day since Tuesday, January 9 when 8,936 residents received the vaccine.

The first day people in Dade received the first dose of the vaccine was on December 22 when 1,149 “shots went into arms” – the phrase DeSantis uses in reference to progress in vaccinating Floridians.

In total, through Tuesday, January 12, over 84,000 Dade county residents have been vaccinated. 11,709 have received the two doses.

While so far, demand for the vaccine is much greater than supply, with most places running out of available appointments within minutes, the State is opening more sites where Floridians can receive the vaccine. See attached list showing all the locations that are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine.

For the entire Health Department report on vaccines, click here.