There was an poignant moment for Key Biscayne firefighters as they administered COVID-19 vaccine shots to Holocaust survivors Yakov and Tsilya Novak of Aventura. The artful moment has resulted in a special friendship immortalized by a painting of the department’s logo by Yakov Novak.

The firefighters were in Aventura as part of a Florida Department of Health state-wide program delivering vaccines to homebound seniors, beginning with Holocaust and Bay of Pigs survivors.

Last week, as the program’s second phase brought second vaccine shots to the survivors, Yakov’s commemorative painting was given to the fire department as a token of gratitude. The team has averaged 12 homebound vaccinations per day so far during the program, said Deputy Chief Marcos Osorio.

“The whole apartment was full of paintings,” Osorio said. “She (wife, Tsilya Novak) translated that her husband had painted them, and we asked if he could paint a department logo. He took a picture of it and he created a painting. We set it up so the same crew ... got the painting.”

During both KBFD visits, Tsilya Novak, an accomplished chess player, challenged -- and consistently beat -- a team member, which added to the rapport, he said.

“His paintings were incredible. You could tell that has been his passion. It was great for all of us to be a part of this experience,’’ Osorio said.

“They were ecstatic that they were important enough to get these vaccinations,” said the deputy chief. “They appreciate the level of respect from the state and from us of how much we appreciate them. We still understand the pain and suffering they went through and we haven’t forgotten them.”