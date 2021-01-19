Palm Beach Publix pharmacies to offer the vaccine. Registration starts at 6 a.m. Wednesday. Florida has now vaccinated more than 1-million residents

Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that all Publix Pharmacies in Palm Beach County – 67 stores in total – will start administering the COVID-19 vaccine to seniors.

As such, Palm Beach becomes the first of South Florida’s counties where Publix can offer the vaccine. Publix pharmacies in Miami-Dade County are not yet able to vaccinate, but DeSantis asked for “patience” as the vaccine is gradually made available.

As of Monday, according to Florida’s Health Department, the state has administered over One Million (1,066,107) vaccines, with 661,774 going to those 65 years of age or older.

Slightly over 100,000 Floridians have now completed the two-dose series.

Miami-Dade County, with Florida’s largest population and the largest number of infections – 347,965 as of Tuesday – has now administered 124,835 shots after reporting 4,132 new vaccinations on Tuesday.

Registration for the Palm Beach County pharmacies will begin at 6 a.m. Wednesday on the Publix website –www.publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida - and vaccines will begin Thursday. According to DeSantis, the target is for Publix to administer up to 125 shots of Moderna per day at each location.

DeSantis said that “90% of the senior population in Palm Beach County lives within 1.5 miles of a Publix.”

To watch the Governor’s press conference, click here.