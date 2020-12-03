Panel: US Health care workers, nursing homes first to get Covid vaccine

On Tuesday, a federal advisory committee voted 13-1 to have health care workers and residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities be the first people in the U.S. to receive COVID-19 vaccines once it’s cleared for public use.

It will be up to each state to determine how to distribute the vaccines, which could receive federal approval as soon as December 10. Tuesday’s recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is expected to significantly shape how states allocate their doses.

States will receive doses based on the number of adults living within their borders, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said last month.

The priority groups tapped for the initial wave of vaccines covers some 24 million Americans: 21 million health care workers and 3 million in nursing homes and assisted-living centers.

According to a report on CNBC, President Trump vaccine chief Moncef Slaoui said the entire U.S. population of 331 million could be vaccinated against Covid-19 by June, and there could be enough doses to immunize the rest of the nearly 8 billion people in the world by early to mid-2022.

After Tuesday’s advisory panel 13-1 vote, panel member, Dr. Peter Szilagyi, a professor of pediatrics at UCLA, said “I do feel this prioritization represents strong consideration of the framework of science, implementation, and ethics, and helps to maintain our health care system and protects a very fragile population.”

Dr. Helen Keipp Talbot, associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, was the only no vote. She had expressed concerns that including nursing home residents in the initial phase could undermine public confidence when residents who receive the vaccine die of other causes.

Tuesday’s vote addresses what’s known as “Phase 1a” of the vaccine rollout. The next phases are likely to include essential workers not in the health care industry, followed by those 65 and older.

Two vaccine manufacturers have applied to the Food and Drug Administration to have their vaccines approved for emergency use; Pfizer / BioNTech and U.S. biotech company Moderna.