Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid vaccines authorized for children 6 months and older

Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) greenlighted the Covid-19 vaccine from both Moderna and Pfizer’s to be used on children as young as 6 months old.

With this move, almost every person living in the United States is now eligible to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The move comes on the heels of the FDA’s top advisory panel voting to recommend the vaccines for approval. Next up is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to approve the vaccines ahead of the June 21 targeted rollout date.

A CDC advisory panel is set to meet over the weekend.

In a statement posted on the FDA’s website, the agency said the “evaluation and analysis of the safety, effectiveness and manufacturing data of these vaccines was rigorous and comprehensive,” adding that the “known and potential benefits of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines outweigh the known and potential risks in the pediatric populations authorized for use for each vaccine.”

There are some differences on how each of the two vaccines will be administered individuals 6 months through 17 years of age.

The Moderna vaccine is administered as a primary series of two doses, one month apart. The vaccine is also authorized to provide a third primary series dose at least one month following the second dose for individuals in this age group who have been determined to have certain kinds of immunocompromise.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is administered as a primary series of three doses in which the initial two doses are administered three weeks apart followed by a third dose administered at least eight weeks after the second dose in individuals 6 months through 4 years of age.

