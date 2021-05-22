Pfizer assembles ’SWAT team’ to develop pill for treating COVID-19

The giant drug manufacturer Pfizer – who codeveloped the first COVID vaccine to receive US emergency use authorization - has put together a group of chemists and scientists to work on a new way to treat COVID-19.

The idea is to develop a treatment like medications used for treating the common flu.

According to a report by Yahoo News, the group is called the “SWAT team” and is hoping to start trials of its new medicine over the summer. This would be a first-of-its-kind pill in the battle against the coronavirus.

"We need a pill that can keep people out of the hospital," said Dr. Rajesh Gandhi of Harvard Medical School.

The big challenge in organizing the clinical trial, according to the report, is that the pill in development needs to be given to patients shortly after they contract the virus.

Pharma maker Merck is also working on a similar antiviral treatment that could be ready by the end of the year, Reuters reported through Yahoo.

For the complete Yahoo Finance report, click here.