The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine went from concept to reality in only 10-months, the fastest on record as the process normally takes up to 10 years.

Now it adds another first, as on Wednesday, Britain's medicines regulator, the MHRA, said the vaccine offers up to 95% protection against the Covid-19 virus and is safe to use.

The approval makes Britain the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine.

The approval paves the way for mass vaccination.

According to a report by BBC, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the first 800,000 doses will be available in the next week. BBC reported that the UK has already ordered 40 million doses of the free jab - enough to vaccinate 20 million people.

The vaccine, which is manufactured in Belgium, is administered as two injections, 21 days apart, the second dose being a booster. According to the BBC, immunity begins after the first dose, reaching full effect 7-days after the second dose.

Side effects are similar to any other vaccine and usually last for a day or so, according to Prof Sir Munir Pirmohamed, the chairman of the Commission on Human Medicine.

Dr June Raine, who heads the MHRA, said despite the fast approval, “no corners have been cut, telling the BBC that batches of the vaccine will be tested "so that every single vaccine that goes out meets the same high standards of safety."

