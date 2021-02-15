On Sunday, Mike McDermott, president of global supply at Pfizer said, “Right now, we can potentially deliver approximately 2 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2021.”

According to The Hill, McDermott, said he and the rest of the company are “confident” in its ability to deliver on this number by the years end. “We are confident in this commitment, but of course are constantly looking for ways to make and distribute more doses faster.” The company is continuing to work toward improving vaccine development, he said.

For the complete article in The Hill, click here.