Drug giant Pfizer has released data that shows its coronavirus vaccine for kids is both safe and effective, preventing about 91% of symptomatic infections in kids ages 5 to 11.

According to an Associated Press report, if both the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regulators give the go-ahead, shots could be made available to kids as young as 5 by early November.

The Biden administration has already purchased enough doses so that the 28 million kids that fit between this age group in the US can be vaccinated.

Side effects of the vaccine dose were like those experienced by teens and adults: a sore arm, a fever or aches and pains.

More than 6.2 million children have been infected with the coronavirus since the pandemic began, however, 1.1 million of those infections have occurred in the past six weeks as students have returned to school while the delta variant surged.

