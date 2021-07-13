On Monday, drug maker Pfizer said it will meet with top U.S. health officials to discuss its request for federal authorization of a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine.

ABC News reported that the company was scheduled to meet with the Food and Drug Administration and other officials, days after Pfizer asserted that booster shots would be needed within 12 months.

Pfizer’s Dr. Mikael Dolsten told the Associated Press last week that, in studies, those who receive a third vaccine dose see antibody levels jump up to five- to 10-fold, even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) said last week that a booster shot was not necessary “at this time.”

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci did not rule out that the government would eventually approve a third dose. "Certainly, it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely at some time, we will need a boost,'' Fauci said, adding that current data suggested a third shot was not needed immediately.

