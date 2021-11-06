Pfizer joins Merck in race for COVID-19 pill treatment

On Friday, drug manufacture Pfizer released results that shows its COVID-19 pill can reduced risk of being hospitalized or die from infection by 89 percent.

Via Twitter, Pfizer CEO posted “Today’s news is a real game-changer in the global efforts to halt the devastation of this pandemic.”

Pfizer’s study show that out of more than 1,200 COVID-19 patients who took Pfizer's pills were significantly less likely to be hospitalized when compared to people who were given placebo pills during the study, ABC News reported.

Of those who received the Pfizer pill, none died. Ten patients who received placebo pills died, according to results summarized in a Pfizer press release and reported by ABC News.

In a statement, Bourla the Pfizer pill treatment, if authorized, could "eliminate up to nine out of ten hospitalizations."

Infectious disease experts cautioned the while Pfizer announcement represents another promising development, results are preliminary and that pills are not a replacement for a vaccine, the safest way to reduce the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19.

Pharma company Merck has already applied with the Food and Drug Administration f(FDA) for emergency use authorization for its pill-treatment for COVID.

FDA approval for the Merck treatment may come this year, with the FDA’s advisory committee scheduled to review Merck's application on Nov. 30.

For more, click here.