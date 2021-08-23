Authorized for emergency use no more. After more than 202 million shots have been administered in the US, on Monday, the US Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer / BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Until Monday, the mRNA vaccine was being used under an Emergency Use Authorization that was granted by the FDA in December.

The vaccine will be marketed as Comirnaty.

Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said, “The public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved produc.,”

“Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.,” added Woodcock.

The United States is the first country to grant full approval to the vaccine.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement he was hopeful the decision “will help increase confidence in our vaccine, as vaccination remains the best tool, we have to help protect lives.”

While more than 60% of the total U.S. population has received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, many say they are still hesitant about getting vaccinated. Officials hope full approval may some skeptics the shots are safe.

A recent survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation found 3 in 10 unvaccinated adults would be more likely to get vaccinated if one of the vaccines receives full approval.

Dr. Paul Offit, a voting member of the agency’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee said full approval is “more psychological than anything else.”

“I mean you already have more than 320 million doses (worldwide) administered that are out there. The vaccines already have an enormous safety and efficacy profile,” added Offit.

The FDA is holding a media briefing at 11 a.m. Monday on its decision.