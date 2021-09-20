Pfizer says its COVID vaccine generates “robust” immune response and is safe for kids aged 5 to 11

Monday morning, after the completion of a three-stage clinical trials, pharmaceutical manufacturer Pfizer said it plans to ask for U.S. authorization for kids ages 5 to 11 years old to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

At present, the vaccine made by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech is available for anyone 12 and older. But with the extra-contagious delta variant causing a huge jump in pediatric infections across the country and Florida, many parents are anxiously awaiting vaccinations for their younger children.

The company said a smaller dose of Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and generates a “robust” immune response in the clinical trial of kids ages 5 to 11.

Levels of neutralizing antibodies among 5-to-11-year-olds were similar to those seen 16-to-25 year-olds, Pfizer said.

The trial, which included more than 2,200 children, will be submitted to the Food and Drug Administration and other health regulators “as soon as possible,” the companies said.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said last week the company could submit data on children ages 5 to 11 by the end of this month, CNBC reported.