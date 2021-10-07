Pfizer seeking FDA approval for kids 5-11 to receive their COVID vaccine

On Thursday, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they have officially asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in kids aged 5-11.

The New York Times reported that the FDA has promised to move quickly on the request and has scheduled a meeting on Oct. 26 to consider the request

According to the Times report, a decision could be rendered between Halloween and Thanksgiving.

Just under 6 million kids under 18 have been infected with COVID-19, with nearly 30,000 being hospitalized in August alone.

Five-hundred kids under 18 have died since the pandemic began.

