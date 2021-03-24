Pfizer starts new clinical trial of oral antiviral drug for COVID-19 treatment

As millions of Americans - over 128 million as of Tuesday - have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, some people that have been infected with the virus are participating in a new clinical trial with an antiviral drug that drug maker Pfizer has developed.

The trial is being conducted in the United States.

The new oral drug developed by the company - called PF-07321332 – works by inhibiting an enzyme that the virus needs to duplicate in the body, according to a report by CNBC and is part of a class of medicines called protease inhibitors, which are also used are to treat infections such as HIV and hepatitis C.

“Tackling the COVID-19 pandemic requires both prevention via vaccine and targeted treatment for those who contract the virus,” said Mikael Dolsten, the chief scientific officer at Pfizer. CNBC reports the company plans on releasing more details about the drug on April 6.

Pfizer is also working on an intravenously administered protease inhibitor - known as PF-07304814 which is currently in a phase 1b clinical trial in patients hospitalized with Covid-19.

For the complete CNBC report, click here.