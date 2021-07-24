On Friday, millions of children in the Philippines were asked to stay indoors because of a surge in COVID-19 cases, fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant.

Channel News Asia reported the new lockdown measures include capacity limits on indoor dining, beauty salons and religious gatherings and calls on children between the ages of five and 17 to stay home.

The lockdown restrictions come just two weeks after a March 2020 ban on minors going outside that was lifted, Channel News Asia reported. "The Delta variant is more infectious and deadly," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.

The government said the measure was designed to prevent children from catching the virus and passing it along to their older relatives.