Preliminary data from Israel shows risk of infection drops 11.4-fold on patients receiving booster shots

A new study released in Israel - BNT162b2 vaccine booster dose protection: A nationwide study from Israel – offers good news on how effective booster shots are in reducing the risk of severe disease.

According to an Axios report, a coronavirus booster shot is able to quickly increase a person’s protection against severe complications from COVID-19 infection.

Patients who received a third shot of Pfizer experienced a drop in risk of infection by 11.4-fold. Risk of severe disease drop by 10-fold after at least 12 days.

Israel was the world’s first country to offer booster shots, starting with older.

For more, click here.