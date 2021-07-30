Friday, the supermarket chain Publix said that it will require all employees, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks while working inside their stores.

The new mandate will go into effect on Monday, August 2.

Publix did not say whether the same mandate would go into effect for customers. “We encourage all to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Additionally, in a statement, Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous, said in a statement, “We continue to encourage, but not require, our associates to get vaccinated.”

The new mandate follows updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that all people — regardless of vaccination status — should wear masks indoors in COVID-19 hot spots, such as Miami-Dade County and the State of Florida.

Publix joins Walmart and other companies imposing employee mask. Friday, Walmart announced that all store employees in high-risk areas of the U.S. such as Miami-Dade and South Florida, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to mask up again.

Masks will remain optional for customers.