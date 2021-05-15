On Friday, Lakeland, Fl based Publix announced it will no longer require vaccinated customers - or workers - to wear masks inside their stores, unless they are required to by a state or local ordinance.

Publix moves comes as more and more businesses are eliminating mask orders because of the CDC’s revised guidelines which says that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by local laws, including local business and workplace guidance.

Some cities and major businesses are taking a wait-and-see approach to dropping mask orders for vaccinated people, pointing out there is no easy way to determine who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t.

The CDC’s new guidelines work on the honor system, leaving it up to people to do the right thing.

Major chains, including CVS, Walgreens, and Home Depot said they are still requiring masks in stores for the time being.

Winn Dixie has not released their intentions on requiring masks in their stores.

Trader Joe's, Walmart and Costco have announced they are dropping mask mandate for fully vaccinated customers.

For the complete CDC revised guidelines, click here.