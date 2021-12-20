Radio City Rockettes end season early

Did your holiday travel plans include a trip to NYC and seeing the Rockettes? Might want to rethink those plans.

After first cancelling all Friday shows after members of the orchestra tested positive COVID, the Radio City Rockettes have announced they will be ending the 2021 season early due to challenges from the coronavirus.

The Rockettes released a statement announcing the end of the season. "We had hoped we could make it through the season and are honored to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at more than 100 shows," the statement read.

Tickets will be refunded at the original point of purchase.