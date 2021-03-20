Editor’s note. This letter refers to a “Wear it for Me” promotional campaign cosponsored by Islander News and keybiscayners.com, among others.

Stop sending these emails. AND NO!!!! LET’S STOP WEARING OUR MASK FOR OUR CHILDREN!!! AND LET'S STOP MASKING OUR CHILDREN. They are not at risk.

MASKS ARE A FORM OF CHILD ABUSE, PEOPLE!!!!!! It is physically and emotionally damaging to children.

If you care and would like to know more about this subject, I am more than happy to send you information.

Veronica del Corral