The coronavirus pandemic has had a profound impact on families and businesses everywhere, and Miami-Dade County has been hit particularly hard on many fronts.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel. From financial programs to mobile testing vans to vaccination sites, Miami-Dade County’s recovery is underway.

Both health and economic experts agree: if communities can control the spread of COVID-19, people can get back to work, back to school and back to being together. That’s why Miami-Dade County is taking a multilayered approach to stabilizing our community that includes a robust COVID-19 prevention, testing and vaccination program.

In the meanwhile, we are also offering COVID-19 assistance and other safety-net programs to help families and businesses navigate these uncertain times.

Expanding vaccine distribution

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is our best shot for a strong, healthy community. So, Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with multiple partners to vaccinate members of our community as safely and equitably as possible. A special vaccine website was created to provide members of our community with the most up-to-date information on vaccines, eligibility, pre-registration and appointment availability.

Check out the page at miamidade.gov/vaccine.

While you wait your turn for the COVID-19 vaccine, continue to take preventive measures like wearing masks, practicing social distancing and washing your hands.

Outreach teams

Miami-Dade County employees and volunteers have been deployed to neighborhoods identified as potential COVID-19 hot spots to provide safety kits that include hand sanitizer, face coverings and educational information. They have conversations with residents on the importance of following health regulations and offer ways to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Currently, VACS (Vaccine Accessibility for Community Safety) Now teams are visiting communities to help people understand and feel comfortable with the vaccine and register them for appointments. You can’t miss them—they’ll be wearing bright green t-shirts.

Plentiful testing locations

Dozens of locations across Miami-Dade County offer COVID-19 testing. Mobile vans offer additional popup testing options for those who may have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19.

Find the COVID-19 testing location nearest you at miamidade.gov/covid-testing.

Assistance programs

Relying primarily on funding from the federal government, several assistance programs were created to assist those in Miami-Dade County who have experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic.

Efforts such as the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and Residential Landlord and Tenant Assistance Program offer help to renters and landlords within Miami-Dade County. Application periods may close occasionally depending on the availability of funds. Check the site periodically for updates.

Military personnel and veterans can access programs offering help with basic needs, rent and mortgage payments and, for business owners, expenses brought on by the pandemic.

Other programs target aid to small business owners, hospitality workers and daycare centers. Also, weekly food distribution events are held across Miami-Dade County.

Read about COVID-19 assistance programs at miamidade.gov/covidhelp.

Remember, arm yourself with the facts from reputable resources. Our website is filled with helpful tips, frequently asked questions and videos. Check it out at miamidade.gov/coronavirus.