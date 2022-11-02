Remember COVID? “The pandemic is not over”

Anissa Carby, a sophomore from Miami attending Florida A&M University (FAMU) School of Journalism, said that, at one point, students had to wear masks. For Briana Michel, a senior broadcast student at FAMU, wearing a face mask for protection against COVID-19 seems a thing of the past.

“No one really cares about a mask.”

In 2020, both Florida State University and FAMU did establish a face mask requirement for their communities as well as visitors. But that eventually changed after university officials issued recommendations to follow safety measures, citing a decrease in cases.

“It just all seems like too much,” Michel said. “I don’t think the masks are doing what people are thinking they are doing. I certainly wouldn’t say the pandemic is over, it’s just calmed down a little.”

That’s also the sentiment for many college students at FAMU, a historically Black university in the state’s capital. But the threat from the global pandemic is not over.

New subvariants of omicron are seeping into the United States and across the globe and may not be as effective against existing COVID vaccines, according to global and federal health authorities.

And in the coming months, health experts are warning of a surge in cases.

‘The pandemic is not over’

Dr. Syra Madad, senior director of the systemwide special pathogens program at NYC Health + Hospital, said in a phone conversation with the Phoenix that COVID infections will likely climb during winter because of the highly transmissible omicron variant and other emerging subvariants.

And to fight the outbreak, it’s important to stay “up to date with your vaccination because that is one of the best defenses, we have against COVID-19,” Madad argued.

“I think we definitely are in for an uptick in cases of COVID-19. The question is how significant the uptick is going to be.” Madad said. “Is it going to be at the level of a significant surge like we saw last year when we saw the introduction of omicron right after Thanksgiving? And then we saw a significant surge of infections in December, January, and February.”

“We are much less vaccinated, and we are much less boosted from a population standpoint,” Madad said. “We have millions of Americans that are months out from their last vaccination dose, which means that there is a lot of waning immunity happening every day that goes by. But hospitalizations and deaths, as we are looking at some of the forecasting models.”

Leah Yeary, a registered nurse at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, insisted in an email to the Phoenix that “the pandemic is not over” and it’s important for people to remain vigilant against the virus.

Yeary said: “We are facing a potential winter surge, especially because we could have many variants, not just one variant, hitting us all at the same time. The virus keeps changing and each mutation is getting better at bypassing immune defenses.

BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been tracking emerging subvariants of omicron that are on the rise in the United States, including BQ.1 and BQ.1.1.

Dr. Michael Teng, associate professor of medicine at the University of South Florida, said in a phone conversation that current vaccines and even treatments used for COVID “may not be as effective” against BQ.1 and BQ 1.1.

“The one real problem with the BQ.1 and BQ 1.1 is that they have mutations that makes them resistant to the monoclonal antibodies that we have out there,” Teng said. “Those are the ones that are starting to get the higher proportions in the U.S.”

In fact, both BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 make up 27.1 percent of COVID variants in the nation, according to the latest report from the CDC. Just a week ago, the subvariants combined accounted for 16.6 percent of COVID variants in the nation, CDC data show.

But BA.5 continues to dominate variants circulating in the U.S., accounting for 49.6 percent of COVID cases, according to the latest CDC report.

What about XBB?

XBB is a new subvariant part of the omicron family, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which has been tracking it and other concerning variants.

There is limited information about the variant, but early data suggest that XBB “is the most antibody-evasive” COVID variant to date, WHO officials said in a recent COVID-19 report.

In an email Monday to the Phoenix, a WHO spokesperson said XBB has been identified in 35 countries, as of Oct. 25, with the “majority from Asia, though it has been reported from countries around the world.”

The CDC provided an alert about XBB and the other subvariants of omicron in an Oct. 21 announcement.

“CDC is closely tracking a wide range of Omicron sublineages, including three drawing recent attention. BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are offshoots — grandchildren, if you will — of the BA.5 that’s been dominant for months,” according to the CDC.

“CDC data show that they seem to be spreading relatively quickly so far, but they’re still a small proportion of overall variants. CDC is also keeping a close eye on a sublineage called XBB based on international reports, although it’s still very rare in the United States.”

Teng of USF agrees that Florida and other states across the nation will likely see a surge in COVID infections, especially due to the new subvariants.

“I think we are going to start seeing that,” Teng said. “Literally, people aren’t masking. So, we are not taking a lot of precautions – not a lot of uptake in the new bivalent boosters that are actually going to provide probably the best protection.

“I do expect that we are going to see a lot more infections. The problem is that we are not really tracking that as well anymore.”

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.

For the complete report by Florida Phoenix, click here.