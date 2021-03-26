A crisis in the shipping container industry could lead to delays in wood pulp shipments, top industry professional fears as the pandemic has caused space on container ships to be scarce for months, with the Suez Canal blockage only making things worse.

Walter Schalka, CEO of Suzano, one of the largest wood-pulp exporters in South America, told Bloomberg that shipping problems has already forced his company to delay some shipments from its South American terminals. That could lead manufacturers to run out of wood pulp, ultimately causing shortages on supermarket shelves.

According to Bloomberg, the Brazil-based Suzano SA, primarily ships its pulp in cargo vessels known as break bulk. But as firms battle for space on container ships, break-bulk shipping of the sort needed by Suzano is falling by the wayside and docking at its terminals less often, according to Schalka.

The worldwide container shortage is driven in part, by a surge in online shopping and a Chinese export boom after the country suppressed the initial wave of the pandemic. Container shipping costs have increased by 250 per cent since January 2020, adding to the crisis.

Brazil is the world’s top supplier of pulp, according to the Bloomberg report, and Suzano accounts for about a third of global supplies of hardwood pulp, used to in the manufacturing of toilet paper.

