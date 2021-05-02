U.S. health experts are saying that anxiety has led to fainting, dizziness and other short-term reactions to dozens of individuals who received the COVID-19 shot across five states — not the vaccine itself.

Friday, the Associated Press reported that reactions caused by anxiety have been documented for decades with many different vaccines. These set of results came over three days - from April 7 to 9, in California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa and North Carolina.

Sixty-four people in total were affected, with many reporting either fainting or dizziness, while some experienced nausea or vomiting, racing hearts, chest pains and other symptoms.

According to the AP report, all of the subjects received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. None became seriously ill.

“We knew we were going to see this” Dr. Noni MacDonald, a Canadian researcher who has studied incidents like the ones reported, said.

