Like all restaurants on Key Biscayne over the past year, island restaurants like La Scala, Novecento, Costa Med Bistro, Pita Pockets and Randazzo’s, to name a few, each faced potential shutdowns, reduced capacity and the prospect of reducing staff as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are the survivors. Some others -- like the iconic Oasis Cafe -- did not fare as well and closed their doors.

During March and April of 2020 an executive order by Gov. Ron DesSantis caused most businesses on the key to close or severely reduce service so the state could focus on helping keep residents healthy.

“We closed completely for (approximately 45 days),” said Javier Cividini, general manager of Novecento. After that, they were only open for take out and delivery. “Our restaurant was primarily focused on our dining and bar service, so without that business we were at a significant loss.”

The restaurant applied to emergency relief loans and restructured their business approach. They developed weekly family meals that offered affordable dining to be enjoyed at home.

Novecento, a 12-year-old restaurant located at 620 Crandon Blvd., is an institution on the island. Started by Hector Rolotti in December 2009, the Key Biscayne location serves Argentinian food. After April 2020, the restaurant reopened at 50 percent capacity. Community support saved the restaurant -- as did adding outdoor dining, which allowed them to make up for the 50 percent capacity loss, said Cividini.

“Sales were still down about 30 percent in the last four months of 2020, and for the first two months of 2021 we were only down 10 percent. We are on our way to recovery.” he said.

Yessenia Randazzo, owner of Randazzo’s, a fine dining Italian American restaurant, faced similar concerns after closing on March 16, 2020. Take out orders were the only option. Everything is made to order but because homemade pasta is not ideal for transport, new smaller menus had to be developed. The business took off. Through generous donations from concerned citizens, Randazzos served meals for the Key Biscayne police, and they delivered meals to nurses, doctors and staff at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“I’m down 89 percent in sales revenue and my rent was not lowered,” said Randazzo, adding that they were allowed to roll over two months of overdue rent into 2020 and have 12 months to pay it off. “I had to lay off some of my staff. I had 15 employees and I only stayed with three employees,” said Randazzo.

After 15 years in Coral Gables, Randazzo’s moved to Key Biscayne four years ago. The restaurant is open for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. every day but Tuesday. “Our busiest days are the weekend and we are at 40 percent capacity right now.”

Certain safety protocols were put in place as a result of COVID-19: Disposable paper menus and wine lists, masks and gloves for staff, temperature checks, no parties larger than 8, and social distancing of six feet -- same as at other Key BIscayne restaurants.

“It’s been challenging. Basically, it’s trying to reinvent yourself. And it’s difficult because you don’t have the budget because you aren’t receiving that revenue,” Randazzo said. “I’m a single mother of three kids and I don’t have room to fail. Whatever we have to do, we do.”

Randazzo is an established restaurant, a part of the Key Biscayne community,so they were able to stay connected to customers through social media and word of mouth. They are struggling, but are continuing to serve the community.

Restaurants Costa Med Bistro and Kazumi, owned by Antonio Braschi, also have struggled. Prior to COVID, Costa Med could seat 66 people inside and 30 people outside. This went to a zero when they were closed March 13 to May 19. Costa Med enrolled in the Paycheck Protection Program, a loan providing direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on payroll. When they reopened, they did so at 50 percent capacity in their outside seating. Even so, Costa Med’s sales are rebounding.

Costa Med, like Randazzo, altered their menu for home delivery or pickup.

“How can you prepare for something like this? It is impossible,” said Braschi. “I worked on motivation every day and I was here from morning to closing. I think the best way to motivate people is by example.”

With Kazumi, Braschi’s second restaurant, the Asian cuisine is easily transported so sales remained more consistent.

At La Scala, the small Italian bistro located in the Arcade Shopping Center, the start of the pandemic was challenging. Owner and operator Chandra DeSilva had to cut back and through May, he worked with Chef Jose and Jenniffer in the kitchen.

DeSilva said La Scala survived because of its loyal clientele. “They continued to order takeout, even more frequently than before, just to help us,” he said, adding, “I will forever be grateful to them.”

Faced with an 80% drop in revenue, Federico Elkarout at Pita Pockets made the desperate decision to launch a GoFundMe page to stay open. What followed left Elkarout “grateful beyond words.” Chat groups picked up his plight from an Islander News article and business improved, in addition to the fundraising effort, leaving him “overwhelmed with emotions.”

Other restaurants throughout Key Biscayne have faced similar struggles as these iconic establishments. Many have reinvented their menus to better suit the take out/to-go eaters. Some have created new outdoor seating. A sense of resiliency permeates. And now, with vaccines and government support, restaurants are returning to the “new” normal.