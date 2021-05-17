School districts, including Miami-Dade, may change mask protocols after new CDC guidance

Florida school districts are reconsidering mask protocols CDC saying those fully vaccinated for COVID no longer have to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.

The rub? Most K-12 students are not yet vaccinated.

School administrators are reviewing the details, and some are considering whether to lift mask mandates just weeks before the final days of the 2020-21 school year.

Districts have had an array of mask approaches during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some schools have already dropped mask mandates.

Meanwhile, some districts have held on to their mask protocols and requirements but are considering lifting them for the upcoming 2021-22 school year, whether that means teachers and staff, kids, or all of the above.

Last Thursday, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava talked about what the county might do next.

“We’re going to convene and have a conversation with our medical advisor, Dr. [Peter] Paige, who also happens to be the mayor’s medical advisor,” said Carvalho. “In addition to that, we’re going to convene very quickly our Public Health and Medical Experts Task Force that is composed of some of the most brilliant minds out of [Florida International University], University of Miami and beyond, and pose the question to them.”

Carvalho said Miami schools could see changes starting with summer school.

“The protocols may be different, but we find it important to first consult with our medical experts. We hope to have a decision regarding the use of masks in our facilities very soon.”

Public schools across the state end in late May to mid June, depending on the district, so some districts may decide it’s too close to the end of the academic year to make a change.

Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association, a statewide teacher union, suspects districts that still have mask protocols could opt to keep masks until the summer.

A month ago, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran sent a letter to district superintendents asking them to consider removing mask protocols for the 2021-22 school year if they haven’t already. The letter received mixed reactions from school districts.

The issue of COVID vaccines play into the dilemma.

Just this week, children aged 12-15 were newly approved to receive the two-shot Pfizer vaccine by federal entities. Before, Pfizer was restricted to those 16 and older, and it is the only COVID vaccine out of three used currently to have been approved for some minors.

Children age 11 and younger have not yet been approved for any of the COVID vaccine options.

The new mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only impacts fully vaccinated people, recommending that people who are not fully vaccinated “keep taking all precautions until you are fully vaccinated.”

But will parents allow their under 18 children to receive the vaccine?

In Florida, students under 18 need parental consent to get the vaccine, meaning some students may never get vaccinated for COVID while they are minors.

Even if parents agree to get their child vaccinated, it takes several weeks for complete protection following the vaccine.

With some districts having their last day of school just around the corner, it is unlikely that a large percentage of students will be fully inoculated before the school year ends.

Parts of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.