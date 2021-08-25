Schools require vaccines for even the youngest children to enter the classroom, but COVID vaccines are not yet on the list. When will they be?

With the US health officials thinking about a new age span for vaccinations - shots to kids below age 12 - families are now confronting questions about whether vaccines would be safe and necessary for elementary-level students.

Kids in PreK and elementary schools would have to rely on their parents for consent to get the shots for protection against COVID-19 - a decision not taken lightly for many Florida families.

So far, kids under the age of 12 haven’t been authorized to receive shots, and the timeline for when a COVID vaccine will be approved for the youngest kids isn’t entirely unclear.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has sent a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration urging authorization for safe and effective COVID vaccines for children under age 12 “as swiftly as possible so that children of all ages can benefit from them.”

More recently, the FDA fully approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which could result in more confidence among Americans who remain uncertain about the vaccines.

Still, a national survey shows that many parents remain skeptical about their children receiving COVID-19 shots, even though proof of vaccination to protect against a variety of other diseases is already a requirement for children to enroll at schools across the county.

Schools already require kids to get vaccines

Younger children in Florida are required to get several vaccinations before entering school and day care facilities.

The Florida Department of Health requires vaccines to protect children against diseases including measles, Hepatitis B, whooping cough, tetanus, polio, chicken pox and other diseases.

Parents can receive an exemption from the vaccination requirement for school-aged children for a medical reason or for religious reasons, according to the state agency.

According to a public opinion survey on COVID vaccines by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 40 percent of United States parents with children under 12 years old will “wait and see” to get their child vaccinated once a vaccine is authorized for children that age.

The survey, part of a research project called the “COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor,” received responses from 1,197 families with children under the age of 12 from across the United States. Overall, 523 parents had children under five years old and 674 parents had children between the ages of 5 and 11.

The survey results show that for parents of children in the 5-11 category, 26 percent would get their child vaccinated “right away” when one is approved for this age range.

Although the KFF survey didn’t include reasons as to why parents with kids in that age group remain hesitant to get their children inoculated, it did include responses from parents of unvaccinated kids aged 12-17, who are eligible for vaccines.

Some skeptics have cited a variety of concerns, such as potential side effects and a lack of research on vaccines among children. Even some parents said they aren’t concerned about their child contracting COVID, according to the survey.

Kaiser didn’t include the names of those parents but documented their responses.

For instance, when asked about the “main reason your child has not gotten” vaccinated, a mother in Florida said, “Potential side effects outweigh risk of even contracting COVID,” adding that her child “will definitely” not get vaccinated.

Another Florida mom said she’s doesn’t feel COVID is a threat to her daughter. “I haven’t really been concerned about her getting the virus and she hasn’t really been concerned about getting it,” she said, adding that she “will only get child vaccinated if required.”

What’s on the horizon

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine, which was fully approved by the FDA as of Monday for use by everyone 16 and older, is the only COVID vaccine approved for minors. The FDA still has emergency authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for those aged 12 to 15, according to the agency’s press release.

Dr. Mobeen Rathore, a pediatrician at the University of Florida Health in Jacksonville, is urging parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible, warning that kids have been admitted to hospitals due to severe illness.

“I think it’s extremely important that the children get a vaccine,” Rathore said in a phone interview with the Phoenix.

But a vaccine may not become available to kids under 12 until around Thanksgiving, Rathore said. “The conventional wisdom is it will happen around Thanksgiving. So it’s possible it may come sooner. If they can expedite the process that would be good,” he said.

“Unfortunately, there is a lot of misinformation. It is true that the kids don’t get as sick as adults. But this virus doesn’t discriminate against anyone. We do know that the young people do get infected and they can still get long-term complications from COVID.”

Rathore also explained that UF Health will be participating in a Moderna vaccine trial for kids 6-12 years of age.

Around 300 kids are already on a waiting list for the vaccine trial, Rathore said, adding that parents have expressed interest in getting vaccines for their young children because of the spike in COVID cases.

“As parents are hearing about the surge, it seems like a lot are on the waiting list,” he said.

The right decision

Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Kenneth Alexander at Nemours Children’s Hospital located in Orlando says that vaccinating kids for COVID will be the “right decision” for children, their families, and their communities.

Not only will the vaccine help protect kids from catching COVID, it will also help keep children from passing COVID on to family members now that school is back in session.

“These exposures are especially intense in school districts with low rates of mask use,” he explained in an email to the Phoenix. “Children are acquiring COVID-19 and then bringing it home to adult family members. While we can anticipate that vaccinated adult family members will have mild disease, unvaccinated adult family members are at risk of severe COVID-19.”

Alexander noted that children should be vaccinated to protect other adults they interact with, such as teachers, childcare providers, coaches and neighbors.

Andrea Messina, executive director for the Florida School Boards Association, said that Florida school districts may consider having a COVID vaccine requirement for students.

“I have not heard that anyone has moved forward with that conversation, yet, but I expect that when a vaccine becomes available for that age group, there will be parents who even ask for that,” she told the Phoenix.

“So I am confident that the boards will have conversations around that, including community input.”

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.