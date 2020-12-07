The FDA is expected to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in a much-anticipated meeting this coming Thursday, December 10th. If approved, a mass vaccination effort will follow, as will the debate on how many Americans will take the vaccine once available.

How about the side effects? In a recent USA Today article, experts said that experiencing side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine means “your body responded the way it's supposed to.”

Pfizer said their vaccine, produced in partnership with BioNTech, “has not reported any serious safety concerns related to the vaccine,” adding “the vaccine was well tolerated, with most solicited adverse events resolving shortly after vaccination. The only Grade 3 (severe) solicited adverse events greater than or equal to 2% in frequency after the first or second dose was fatigue at 3.8% and headache at 2.0% following dose 2.”

You can read the entire Phase 3 conclusions here.

According to the USA Today article, doctors say side effects are not just normal but also a sign that the body is reacting properly to the vaccine.

“Just because you’re sore doesn’t mean that (the vaccine) didn’t work or wasn’t effective. It just means that your body responded the way it’s supposed to,” said Dr. Melanie Swift, an occupational medicine physician at the Mayo Clinic.

The Pfizer / BioNTech is to be administered in two doses, 14-days apart. Dr. Swift said, “It’s important to take both doses or that first dose was all for nothing.”

