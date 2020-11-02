According to Breathonix, the startup firm from the National University of Singapore, it has developed a coronavirus that will let people know if they have contracted the virus, with results known in under a minute.

In a Reuters article, the company said the test has proven to be highly effective, achieving more than 90% accuracy in a clinical trial of 180 people.

The company is currently expanding its trial in Singapore to further improve accuracy and hopes to secure approval for commercial sale early next year. The test will cost $20, which is 70% cheaper than a PCR nasal swab test, according to Breathonix.

However, the company said that the breathalyzer test should be followed by PCR tests to confirm the diagnosis. “The breath test is more like a first level screen device,” Jia Zhunan, co-founder and CEO of Breathonix, told Reuters.

He added that the device could be deployed at concerts, sports games or other social venues, as it uses disposable mouthpieces, so there is no cross-contamination.