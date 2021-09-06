Doctor Linda Marraccini, a primary care doctor in South Miami, sent a letter to her patients saying that those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, can't come to her office.

"This is a public health emergency — the health of the public takes priority over the rights of any given individual in this situation," Dr Marraccini wrote in a letter obtained by NBC Miami.

Dr. Marraccini, cited the fact the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for general use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The policy will go into effect Sept. 15, but Dr. Marraccini told Newsweek she will continue to see unvaccinated patients who have been unable to find a new doctor by that date, via telehealth visits, especially if a patient needs prescriptions or have not been vaccinated due to hardships.

Dr. Marraccini decided to implement the policy because she has other patients who are immunocompromised or in chemotherapy and does not want to expose them to the virus in her clinic.

"It's not fair for people who are unvaccinated to harm other people.”

As for the Hippocratic Oath that doctors adhere to, Dr. Marraccini said, "The Hippocratic Oath is very science-based. I am following the science. I'm applying this to the benefit of the sick.”

"Responsibility has to do with each individual," Marraccini added. "This is a global health issue, and everyone owns part of that responsibility."