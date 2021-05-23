Spain to open June 7 for all vaccinated tourists

Spain’s’ Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, while speaking at an international tourism fair in Madrid, announced that all vaccinated travelers will be able to visit Spain as of June 7th.

“From June 7th, all vaccinated people and their families will be welcome in our country, Spain, regardless of their country of origin,” Sanchez told reporters, adding that “they’re welcome – more than welcome – without restrictions nor health controls,” Sanchez told reporters.

According to a Reuters article, before the pandemic Spain was the world's second most visited country but tourism to Spain dropped 80% leaving its beaches and hotels almost deserted.

So, what Is Required to enter Spain? Incoming travelers must be able to show digital proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test, or proof that they recently recovered from the virus.

Spain will be taking part in a pilot program for the EU’s digital COVID-19 health certificate this month and aim to have it implemented for the June 7 reopening.

