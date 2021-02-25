Spring break could turn deadly if safety precautions aren't followed, health experts warn

For six straight weeks, coronavirus cases have declined in the United States, but health experts are worried spring break could put a halt to that trend.

With spring break approaching, a potential for increased travel, specially to beach communities such as Key Biscayne, has triggered warning of consequences if people aren't vigilant during break, according.

The holiday season at the end of 2020 resulted in a spike of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations. Now with several new strains of the virus in the U.S., spring break could be dangerous if precautions are not taken.

While cases, hospitalizations and deaths have decreased recently, the U.S. is averaging more than 1,000 daily deaths from the coronavirus still, according to NBC News.

Last year the pandemic had only just started when spring break rolled around.

