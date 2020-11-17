Tuesday, Florida’s Department of Health reported another 7,350 statewide coronavirus, the new total in the State of Florida now approaching 900,000 (897,323).
The state data shows there have now been 870 Covid-19 cases on the island’s 33149 zip code since the pandemic started, this after adding another 14 cases on Tuesday.
Coronavirus cases in Florida.
- Total number of cases as of Tuesday – 897,323
- New cases reported Tuesday – 7,350
- Positivity rate for Tuesday – 8.64%
Coronavirus in South Florida
Miami-Dade County
- Total number of cases as of Tuesday – 205,536
- New cases reported Tuesday – 953
- Positivity rate for Tuesday – 7.99%
Broward County
- Total number of cases as of Tuesday – 96,700
- New cases reported Tuesday – 953
- Positivity rate for Tuesday – 7.99%
Palm Beach County
- Total number of cases as of Tuesday – 59,154
- New cases reported Tuesday – 392
- Positivity rate for Tuesday – 9.95%
Key Biscayne (zip code 33149)
- Total number of cases as of Tuesday – 870
- New cases reported Tuesday – 14
- New cases reported since November 1 – 151