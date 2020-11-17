State adds more than 7,300 cases. Island adds another 14 cases.

Tuesday, Florida’s Department of Health reported another 7,350 statewide coronavirus, the new total in the State of Florida now approaching 900,000 (897,323).

The state data shows there have now been 870 Covid-19 cases on the island’s 33149 zip code since the pandemic started, this after adding another 14 cases on Tuesday.

Coronavirus cases in Florida.

- Total number of cases as of Tuesday – 897,323

- New cases reported Tuesday – 7,350

- Positivity rate for Tuesday – 8.64%

Coronavirus in South Florida

Miami-Dade County

- Total number of cases as of Tuesday – 205,536

- New cases reported Tuesday – 953

- Positivity rate for Tuesday – 7.99%

Broward County

- Total number of cases as of Tuesday – 96,700

- New cases reported Tuesday – 953

- Positivity rate for Tuesday – 7.99%

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases as of Tuesday – 59,154

- New cases reported Tuesday – 392

- Positivity rate for Tuesday – 9.95%

Key Biscayne (zip code 33149)

- Total number of cases as of Tuesday – 870

- New cases reported Tuesday – 14

- New cases reported since November 1 – 151

