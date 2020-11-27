Earlier this week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended a September executive order which prevents business shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-page extension, said the state “continues to suffer economic harm as a result of COVID-19 related closures, exacerbating the impacts of the State of Emergency, and Floridians should not be prohibited by local governments from working or operating a business.”

The original September order prohibited local emergency ordinances that could “prevent an individual from working or from operating a business.”