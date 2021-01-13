State reports 13,660 new cases as the island records 47 new infections in 2-days.

On Wednesday, 13,660 new coronavirus cases were reported in Florida. According to the state’s Health Department, the new statewide cumulative total since the pandemic started now at 1,517,472.

Florida ranks 3rd of all 50 states for the number of infections and 16th for the infection rate based on 100,000 people.

According to Wednesday’ data, there were 25 new infection reported in the island’s 33149 zip code, raising the historical number of cases on the island to 1,674. This is the total number of cases on Key Biscayne since the pandemic started. On Tuesday, there were 22 new cases reported.

So far in the first 12 days of January, 212 new cases have been reported on the island.

Miami-Dade County added 2,521 new cases, raising the county’s total to 334,217, the most in Florida.

Coronavirus cases in Florida

- Total number of cases as of Wednesday, January 13– 1,517,472

- New cases reported Wednesday, January 13– 13,660

- Wednesday, January 13 state’s positivity rate – 10.17%

- Total number of new cases reported so far in January – (as of 1/13) 169,464

- Number of tests reported on Wednesday, January 13 – 120,687

Coronavirus cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County

- Total number of cases as of Wednesday, January 13– 334,217

- New cases reported Wednesday, January 13– 2,521

- Wednesday, January 13 County’s positivity rate – 9.22%

- Total number of new cases reported so far in January (as of 1/13) – 31,579

Key Biscayne (33149)

- Total number of cases as of Wednesday, January 13– 1,674

- New cases reported Wednesday, January 13 – 25

- New cases reported Tuesday, January 12 – 22

- Total number of new cases in January (as of 1/13) - 212

Broward County

- Total number of cases as of Wednesday, January 13– 153,715

- New cases reported Wednesday, January 13– 1,050

- Wednesday, January 13 County’s positivity rate – 9.22%

Palm Beach County

- Total number of cases as of Wednesday, January 13 – 93,994

- New cases reported Wednesday, January 13– 693

- Wednesday, January 13 County’s positivity rate – 9.66%