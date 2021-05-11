State to offer rental assistance to residents and businesses

On Monday, Florida’s Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Shevaun Harris announced the launch of a new program; Opportunities for Utilities and Rental Assistance, or “OUR Florida.”

The program will prioritize renters whose income is at or below 50% Area Median Income (AMI), which varies by county. Additionally, families who have experienced unemployment in the last 90 days will also be prioritized. The program also focuses on renters whose income is at or below 80% AMI

This Emergency Rental Assistance Program will benefit working-class Floridian families who have suffered economic losses due to the pandemic.

Applications for families in need of aid can now apply for OUR Florida regardless of their city of residence, at OURFlorida.com.

The program also offers supports to landlords with relief for lost rental income by providing assistance for past due rental payments and up to three months of future rental payments not to exceed 15 months.

Shevaun hopes this assistance will provide a safety net for those families on the brink of homelessness, as they will eventually become economically self-sufficient.

Earlier this year, the Department of the Treasury issued $1.4 billion to Florida in emergency rental assistance funds. Approximately $520 million of that has been distributed directly by local governments with populations over 200,000. The rest of the money, more than $800 million, will be disbursed by the state government.

The department partnered with Tidal Basin, a disaster and recovery consulting firm, to administer the program.

To learn more about eligibility, required documentation, and how to apply, click here..