This past Friday, the IRS began processing the $1400 individual stimulus payments, part of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

Some Americans have started to receive their direct payments this weekend.

Officials from the Treasury Department and the IRS said Friday afternoon that most Americans do not need to take any action to receive their payments and most will be delivered via direct deposit.

In a press release, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said, "Even though the tax season is in full swing, IRS employees again worked around the clock to quickly deliver help to millions of Americans struggling to cope with this historic pandemic."

The full $1,400 payments will go to those with adjusted gross incomes of up to $75,000, heads of households that make up to $112,500 and married couples filing jointly with annual income up to $150,000.

You can check the status of their third payment by using the IRS’ Get My Payment tool. Click here to find out when your payment is due to arrive.