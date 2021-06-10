Strong immune response shown in mixing of COVID-19 vaccines, studies show

A new study published Wednesday in the website sciencemag.org reveals several European countries, along with Canada, are now recommending that patients undergo a different vaccine for their second dose.

Faced with short COVID-19 vaccines supplies, and out of necessity, some countries switched shots midstream and early data suggest the approach may actually be beneficial.

In recent studies, researchers found that an AztraZeneca shot followed by a Pfizer dose prompted a strong immune response, according to the report. Two studies suggest that the combination will be at least as protective as two Pfizer doses.

Still, only a few potential vaccine combinations have been tested. But if mixing vaccines is proven safe and effective, the “possibility opens new perspectives for many countries,” Cristóbal Belda-Iniesta, a clinical research specialist at the Carlos III Health Institute, told the Magazine.

