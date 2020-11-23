Study: Florida hospitals charge more for services than anywhere in the US. Two Dade hospitals in Top-100 most expensive hospitals in the country

A new study by The National Nurses United – Fleecing Patients - highlights the 100 U.S. hospitals with the highest costs in the US. The report concludes that the most expensive facilities are “located in states in the west and south.”

The report lists the State of Florida with 40 hospitals on the Top 100 most expensive hospitals in the country; Texas had the second highest number with 14 hospitals.

The most expensive hospital in the US? Poinciana Medical Center in Kissimmee, Fl.

Poinciana Medica Center is part of HCA Healthcare and data in the report shows that it reported $7,266,981 Net Income in 2018, with a Charge-To-Cost ratio of 1,808 percent.

Two Miami-Dade County hospitals made the Top 100 list. Kendall Regional Medical Center was #31 on the list and Hialeah Hospital was #99 on the list.

According to the data shown in the report. Kendall Regional Medical Center had a charge-to-cost ratio of 1,316 percent with Hialeah Hospital at a 1,137 percent charge-to-cost ratio.

The reports said, “All charge-to-cost data is based on Medicare hospital cost report filings, current as of March 31, 2020.”

Union president Jean Ross said, “There is no excuse for these scandalous prices. These are not markups for luxury condo views, they are for the most basic necessity of your life: your health.”

The study reveals both insured and uninsured patients have been hit with high bills related to COVID-19, citing an example of a resident in Florida “who visited an emergency room believing he had COVID-19 and received a battery of tests, ended up being stuck with a bill for over $2,700.”

“Americans are not only worried about contracting COVID-19, but they are also increasingly worried about paying for the testing and unexpected health expenses that may arise as a result,” the NNU report said.

To see the entire report, click here.