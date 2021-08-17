Surge of COVD cases triggers state of emergency order in Palm Beach County

On Tuesday, Palm Beach County Commission unanimously approved declared a state of emergency as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the county and statewide.

According to a South Florida Sun Sentinel article, the order, allows the county to obtain more data from hospitals regarding ICU capacity and the number of beds available for COVID patients.

Over the last week, over 9,100 new cases have been reported in Palm Beach County, a significant jump from July when fewer than 1,400 cases were reported during a one-week span.

