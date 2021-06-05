Teens COVID-related hospitalizations rise; “concerned” CDC director wants parents to vaccinate teens - “Much of this suffering can be prevented.”

Friday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr Rochelle Walensky urged parents to vaccinate their teenagers and said shots are “the way out of this pandemic.”

Walensky was reacting to a new CDC report on coronavirus hospitalizations for children ages 12 to 17 from January to April of this year that shows rates for teens hospitalized with COVID-19 rising from 0.6 admissions per 100,000 in March to 1.3 per 100,000 in April.

"I am deeply concerned by the number of hospitalized adolescents and saddened to see the number of adolescents who required treatment in intensive care units or mechanical ventilation," Walensky said.

“Much of this suffering can be prevented.”

Walensky is pleading with parents to talk with teens about the importance of continuing to wear masks and "encourage them to get vaccinated." The CDC has recommended the Pfizer vaccine for people who are 12 and older based on the results of clinical trials.

That clinical trial found that out of the 2,200 teens, a total of 18 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the placebo group while no cases were reported in the vaccine group, meaning

the vaccine was 100 percent safe and effective in 12-to-15-year-olds.

Since the Pfizer shot was approved to be used on teenagers, 6.5 million out of 25 million – 26 percent - have received an initial dose.

An additional 2.3 million teens are fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC.

For the complete CDC report, click here.