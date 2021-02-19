A Magic Carpet.

After hitting daily dead ends with top Miami Hospitals since last December I read your article about the Key Biscayne Community Foundation efforts to assist seniors with COVID vaccinations. I just returned home from Jackson Memorial’s Rehab Center, fully vaccinated and the entire process took less than three hours.

The foundation had provided the registration data as well as a minibus with well-organized and supporting staff.

I don’t have enough words to express my gratitude to Jane Morris, Rumya Sundaram, Melissa White, KBCF executive director, and to the Islander News for your continued coverage.

Rev. Miguel Baguer II

St. Christopher’s by the Sea Episcopal Church