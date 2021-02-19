LTE vaccine.jpg

A Magic Carpet.

After hitting daily dead ends with top Miami Hospitals since last December I read your article about the Key Biscayne Community Foundation efforts to assist seniors with COVID vaccinations. I just returned home from Jackson Memorial’s Rehab Center, fully vaccinated and the entire process took less than three hours.

The foundation had provided the registration data as well as a minibus with well-organized and supporting staff.

I don’t have enough words to express my gratitude to Jane Morris, Rumya Sundaram, Melissa White, KBCF executive director, and to the Islander News for your continued coverage.

Deacon-MIguel-Baguer (2).jpg

Rev. Miguel Baguer II

St. Christopher’s by the Sea Episcopal Church

0
0
0
0
0

Tags